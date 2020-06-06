Warm start to the week, cool-down on the way

Tonight: Scattered clouds.

Low: 50 Wind: ENE → SE 5-10

Sunday: Chance AM showers north. Variable clouds and seasonal once again, breezy.

High: 74 Wind: SE 10-15, Gusts up to 20

Sunday night: Decreasing clouds.

Low: 58

If "weather whiplash" is a real thing, we're about to experience it this week... plenty to break down here.

A few chances for scattered rain showers lingering around Sunday morning, otherwise drying out and turning partly sunny with highs in the mid 70s. Wind gusts around 20 mph will make it a bit breezy at times. Overnight we'll see decreasing clouds with temperatures bottoming out in the upper 50s.

Monday will be a hot and humid day with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. Active weather comes in for Tuesday and Wednesday as the remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal are projected to come into our area, bringing heavy rain, some stronger storms, and windy conditions. We'll have to monitor the strength of this system as it moves into the United States later.

By the end of the workweek, temperatures will be unseasonably cool. Highs for Thursday- Saturday look to be in the upper 60s.

Enjoy the rest of the weekend! -Meteorologist Liz Szewczyk, June 6, 2020 at 3:40 PM

On this day in weather history: 1977 - Severe thunderstorms with large hail and winds to 100 mph caused one million dollars damage around Norfolk, VA. A forty-two foot fishing boat capsized near the Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel drowning 13 of the 27 persons on board. (The Weather Channel)