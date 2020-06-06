Soybean season improves after wet 2019 season

COON VALLEY, Wis. (WXOW) - The warmer temperatures and drier weather improved the spring 2020 soybean planting season.

"Things look pretty good," Coon Valley soybean farmer Kevin Semke said. "With the bean varieties we planted and if we get good weather conditions potentially we should produce the maximum yield."

UW Extension of La Crosse County agriculture educator Kaitlyn Davis said that 88% of Wisconsin's soybean crops were planted which means farmers are ahead of schedule.

"I'm expecting a pretty decent yield this fall," Davis said. "[But] there are a lot of 'what-ifs' when it comes to agriculture... a lot of things that are outside of our control."

Recent hard and fast rainfall motivated Semke to build a water retention pond to contain water and prevent erosion.

"The last rain we had it worked," he said. "This should help us down the road so that we won't have to worry about that waterway washing out anymore."