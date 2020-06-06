SeniorSendoff: Paige Kolbeck

For this Senior Sendoff we're honoring Paige Kolbeck of Stratford. Paige was a three sport athlete for the Tigers, but her forte was softball.

Paige was Stratford's starter behind the plate, earning first team all-conference honors her sophmore season, a 2nd team all-conference nod as a junior and she was also named a Wisconsin Fastpitch softball coaches association division 3 All-Star this year.

However, as mentioned earlier she did compete in two other sports earning varsity letters in both cross country and basketball as well.

Paige also excelled in the classroom becoming one of two salutatorians for the class of 2020

She is now off to the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse in the fall, where we want to wish her continued success in all her future.