SeniorSendoff: Briana Slack

For this Senior Sendoff we'd like to honor Briana Slack from Edgar.

I loved this line from her submission email so i'm going to steal it here…

"Variety is the spice of life would be the way to describe Brianna's four years at Edgar high school."

They weren't lying when they said that.

The list of things Briana participated in include, but are not limited to: Playing softball and basketball, being the football and cross country manager, participating inFCCLA, FFA, yearbook, choir, show choir and band

She also did all this while maintaining honors academically.

An absolutely incredible list, that if it's any indicator, she will certainly get the most out of her time at UW-Stevens Point, where she plans on majoring in business and finance.

So Brianna of course, we want to wish you the best of luck as you move on to the next chapter in your life.