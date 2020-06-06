Organizers to hold nontraditional Applefest

LA CRESCENT, MN (WXOW) - Earlier this week, Applefest organizers announced that the annual event will not be held in its traditional format.

Many details of Applefest events are still up in the air with the festival organizers still figuring out what they plan to do, how to do it safely, and where and when the events will be taking place.

Although its uncertain, the organizers have stated that the annual event is not canceled, and next year's event is planned to be bigger and better than before.

"We just kind of feel like… Our hands are tied at this point," Applefest Treasurer Sara Bloom said. "Until the Governor says we can do more and have more people together, we are trying to do the best that we can with the resources that we have."