Large group gathers for Wausau “George Floyd March”

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Hundreds of people gathered at the 400 Block Saturday morning for a "George Floyd March."

They began marching around 10:30 AM along a pre-determined route.

Wausau Police blocked off roads along the marching route.

Originally described as a silent march on the Facebook event description, numerous chants of "black lives matter" and "say his name... George Floyd" rang out through the crowd.

