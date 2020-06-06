Hundreds show up in Wausau to march in memory of George Floyd

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Saturday morning hundreds of people marched through Downtown Wausau calling for change after the death of George Floyd.

8 minutes and 46 seconds, that's how long ex-Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin allegedly held his knee on George Floyd's neck.

The incident, causing nationwide unrest and protests.

"How do we not just be upset about this and create change and for like three days we're upset and we're angry and we want to create change that's sustainable and we want to work towards it," said Carmyn Hoen, Organizer for Wausau George Floyd March. She went on to say, "we really just want to be a catalyst for change in this community and figure out how we can all work together to create an even better Wausau."

The pain. The passion, felt throughout the entire community, bringing out emotion in the crowd of protesters.

"I got emotional because we've been waiting for this, I wish my momma was alive for her to see this you know a lot of people have fought hard and they thought the change would never come they gave up but look what happened," said Wausau resident Tommy Blakley.

Blakley went on to say, "I've been called the n-word I've been told well you cant sit here you've got to go down there and me getting off of work late then have somebody asking you, you look suspicious walking down the road well I'm just getting off of work."

Another Wausau resident and Founder of Men & Women 4 Change Social Club, Darrell Keaton Sr. has faced adversity as well.

Keaton says, "I grew up in violence and I was taught that you can never accomplish anything and for the longest time I believed in that"

Keaton moved from Arkansas to Wausau with just bare essentials, two pairs of pants, and three t-shirts. But he didn't let that stop him.

"Since I've been here I can proudly say I got my high school diploma I founded the first African American leadership in this county's history and I am also a student at NTC (North Technical College)," said Keaton.

Darrell, becoming the change he wants to see.