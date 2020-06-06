Giannis and other Bucks players join protest in Milwaukee

Giannis Antetokounmpo and several other Milwaukee Bucks players joined a protest in Milwaukee Saturday evening.

Antetokounmpo was joined by his brother Thanasis, Donte Divincenzo, Sterling Brown, Brook Lopez and Frank Mason III .

The Bucks players took to the streets to peacefully march with the protesters for roughly 45 minutes all wearing shirts that read, "I can't breath," in reference to the words said by George Floyd.

The players also stopped at one point to passeout water bottles to protesters.

Antetokounmpo also addressed the group saying that, " We want change, we want justice." He continued by stating, "I want my kid to grow up here in Milwaukee, and not be scared to walk in the streets. I don't want my kid to have hate in his heart."

This is the first time any of the players from the organization have taken part in one of the protests that have been happening across the country.