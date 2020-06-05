Wisconsin Valley Fair is canceled

Wausau, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Board of Directors for the Wisconsin Valley Fair has canceled the 2020 event, citing COVID-19 concerns.

"Numerous other events have already been canceled, and it is evident that the risk of community spread of COVID-19 will still exist through the summer," the news release said.

With guidance from Marathon County Health Department, the CDC and WEDC the Board of Directors determined it "would not be safe to hold an event of this size."

Information on refunds and questions will be posted on their website and Facebook page as soon as it becomes available. There will be an option to have payments and tickets rolled over to the 2021 fair or be issued a full refund.

The Wisconsin Valley Fair is currently rescheduled for August 3-8 2021.