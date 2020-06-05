Wisconsin farmers could receive thousands from Coronavirus Aid Program

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Wisconsin farmers could receive $1,000 or more through the Coronavirus Aid Program.

Starting this month Wisconsin farmers can start applying for direct payments from the state in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last month Governor Tony Evers announced the new program would receive about $50 million of funding from the CARES Act.

"We're down at a point and time now on farms where we call it working capital but its cash, that's what farms would have to get them through the time period when it's difficult to pay bills, you know this has been an unusually long time period the cash is gone and they need to pay some bills," said Mark Stephenson, Director of Dairy Policy Analysis for the University of Wisconsin.

Farmers will have two weeks to apply for the aid through the state Department of Revenue's website. Experts say the short time to apply will allow payments to get out quickly.