Wet this morning, then fine weather over the weekend

Today: Scattered showers through mid-morning, then turning partly cloudy and pleasant.

High: 79 Wind: NW 10-15

Tonight: Clear and cooler. (full strawberry moon)

Low: 52 Wind: NW around 5

Saturday: Mostly sunny and seasonal.

High: 73 Wind: North 5-10, turning SE late

A little wet weather will be in the area early today, then some fine Summer weather will develop. The next chance of heavier rain thunderstorm activity will be later Tuesday of next week.

Scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder will be in the area through about mid morning today. After the scattered rain moves out, more nice Summer weather is on the way. Partly cloudy to mostly sunny conditions should develop for the afternoon and high temps should reach the upper 70s to around 80. Winds will be out of the northwest at 10-15 mph.

A bit of high pressure will move in for tonight and hang around through most of the weekend. This means clear skies tonight for seeing the strawberry full moon. This also means plenty of sunshine on Saturday. High temps on Saturday will be seasonal in the 70 to 75 range. A few more clouds will move in on Sunday, but it will still be a decent day. Highs should once again be in the 70 to 75 range.

There is a small chance of a shower or storm on Sunday in the far northwestern parts of the area (such as Price county), otherwise the weather should be dry until later Tuesday afternoon. That is when the remnants of tropical storm Cristobal will be moving north into the Midwest and interacting with a cold front. This could produce heavy rain and thunderstorms from late Tuesday into Wednesday morning.

Before the rain arrives, the weather will be quite warm on Monday with highs in the 80s. On Tuesday is will be muggy with highs in the low 80s. The weather will then turn cooler and less humid later next week.

Have a stupendous Friday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, 4:30 a.m. 5-June-2020

On this date in weather history: 1988 - Twenty cities in the south central and eastern U.S. reported record low temperatures for the date, including Asheville NC with a reading of 40 degrees. Fifteen cities in the north central U.S. reported record high temperatures for the date. The high of 108 degrees at Glasgow MT was a record for June. (The National Weather Summary)