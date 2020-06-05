Wausau Mayor Katie Rosenberg responds to upcoming protests

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- In the wake George Floyd's death a peaceful protest is planned for Saturday morning right here in Wausau to speak out against police brutality.

Wausau Mayor Katie Rosenberg says she supports the right to protest but does ask that things remain peaceful and lawful. Mayor Rosenberg also says there will be an extra police presence to keep an eye on everything happening downtown, adding at this time she has no reason to believe that this protest will turn violent however if they do, there will be consequences.

"If someone throws a rock through your window they will be arrested believe it we have police that will be on guard and watch for these things, so I think it's just maybe paranoia people being nervous about it I'm nervous about it I don't want that to happen here but so far nothing if that sort has been discovered to be a coordinated effort," she said.

She also adds that those who plan on participating in local protests continue to follow social distancing and hygiene guidelines.

Saturday's protest is scheduled for 10 am on the 400 block in downtown Wausau.

