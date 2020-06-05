Two new cases come from community testing in Marshfield

Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. (WAOW) -- On June 2, 187 people were tested for COVID-19 at a community testing event in Marshfield.

Two positive cases came out of the testing, with the individuals being located in Clark and Marathon counties.

Through a local health system, two additional cases have been identified in Wood County in the last two days. This brings the total cases in Wood County to 12, with only three being active.

A current list of community testing sites is available at the DHS.