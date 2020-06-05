SeniorSendoff: Jenna Trzebiatowski, Rosholt

Congratulations to Jenna Trzebiatowski of Rosholt High School.

Jenna is a three sport athlete, competing in cross country, basketball and track.

She's a highly decorated runner for Rosholt, competing in six state meets for cross country and track combined.

But she's not just an incredible athlete. She's an incredible student as well.

She's a member of the National Honor Society, and will graduate with a 4.0 GPA. She was also nominated as her school's WIAA Scholar Athlete.

Jenna was a part of the fine arts community as well, heading to state three times to play the trumpet.

She's headed to UW-Eau Claire in the fall, where she'll pursue a degree in chemistry business and run for the Blu Golds cross country and track teams.

Congrats, and best of luck in the fall!