SeniorSendoff: Anna Cunningham, Wausau West

Congratulations to Anna Cunningham of Wausau West.

Anna was a three sport athlete for all four years of school, playing volleyball, basketball and softball.

On the volleyball court, she was a team captain and earned herself second team all conference honors.

She was also a captain of the basketball team, earned unanimous first team all conference honors this past year.

She's also a tremendous student, earning highest honors all four years.

She's a member of the National Honor Society, and was nominated for the WIAA Scholar Athlete award.

Anna will continue her basketball career next year at Ripon College, where she plans to study mathematics.

Congrats on a great four years, and good luck next year!