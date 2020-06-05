Rainbow Pride flag to fly over Wisconsin State Capitol

Madison, Wis. (WAOW) -- On Friday, Gov. Tony Evers announced that the Rainbow Pride flag will be raised over the Wiscosnin State Capitol for the month of June, recognizing Pride Month.

Starting at 1 pm on Friday the flag will fly over the East wing of the Capitol until sunset on June 30.

“Wisconsin is a proud state that recognizes that diversity makes our communities and our state stronger,” said Gov. Evers, in a news release. “I am proud to once again celebrate the diversity and resiliency of the LGBTQ community this Pride Month and to share this symbol of our commitment to continue to do the work needed to create a more equitable, just, and inclusive state for all.”

This will be the second time the Rainbow Pride flag will fly over the Capitol, Executive Order #29 ordered the flag to fly for the first time in June of 2019.

Flying the Rainbow Pride flag will not interfere with other flags that regularly fly over the State Capitol.