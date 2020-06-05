Portage Co. sees 15 case increase of COVID-19

Portage Co. (WAOW) -- Portage Co. sees an increase of 15 COVID-19 cases in just about a day.

Some of the cases are related to a college graduation party. However, health officials say others were at local businesses and could have been contagious at the time. The greatest potential for exposure is from May 30 through June 4.

"Members of the public who were at the following establishments, and did not practice social distancing, are asked to self-monitor for symptoms: Papa Joe’s Bar, Len Dudas Motors, The Final Score, Partners Pub and Grill, Silver

Coach Restaurant and Amber Grill," health officials say in a release.

Papa Joe's Bar says on Facebook they are temporarily closing to clean because of this.