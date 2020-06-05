Marshfield Clinic Health System updated visitation restrictions

Marshfield, Wis. (WAOW) -- Marshfield Clinic Health System has updated its visitor guidelines, effective today.

The temporary restrictions apply to hospitals and clinic appointments.

Visitors are allowed for patients as follows:

Emergency, Urgent Care, Walk-in departments: Allow patients (both pediatric and adult patients) to be accompanied by one (1) support person.

Hospital adult patients: Allow for one (1) visitor per day (may be different visitors on different dates).

OB Labor & Delivery patients: Allow for one (1) visitor/support person per hospital stay.

Hospital pediatric and stable NICU patients: two (2) adult visitors for the duration of the stay (the same two adults may visit during the patient’s hospitalization).

Adult patients with clinic appointments: Allow one (1) support person.

Pediatric patients with clinic appointments: Allow two (2) adult support persons.

Adult patients who are COVID positive or test pending: No visitors allowed, unless unique or extenuating circumstance.

Pediatric patients who are COVID positive or test pending: Allow one (1) adult support person or visitor.

“Marshfield Clinic Health System continues to focus on efforts to keep patients, families and staff safe, including taking steps to limit the spread of COVID-19 in our communities,” said Dr. Kori Krueger, Chief Quality Officer, in a news release. “At the same time, we want to assure that patients feel supported by their loved ones in their health care journeys. These updated visitor guidelines help to balance those goals.”

If a visitor is allowed, they are to follow these guidelines: