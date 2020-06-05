Local Salvation Army gives back to first responders on National Donut Day

WESTON, Wis. (WAOW) -- Friday morning the Dunkin Donuts in Weston and the Salvation Army of Wausau came together to honor local heroes in our area for national donut day.

Marathon county firefighters and law enforcement personnel received recognition for their daily service and sacrifice, through a donut.

It all started with "Donut Lassies" serving donuts to soldiers on the frontlines in the trenches during World War I. Women of the Salvation Army ("Donut Lassies") were dispatched as food supplies were down to give soldiers a touch of home.

Friday's symbolic gesture may be more relevant now than in years past.

"All these things that the women cooked for them what stood out was the donut, I think it's just one of those things that you just have to remember that kindness goes a long way not just kindness to the people that we serve but the people who help us serve," said Salvation Army Lt. Donna Thammavongsa.

The "Donut Lassies" of the Salvation Army brought encouragement and the Wausau Salvation Army hopes to continue the trend for years to come.