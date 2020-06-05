Local farm begins weekly Sunday brunch with new precautions

Milladore, Wis. (WAOW) -- While many summer events have been canceled due to COVID-19, one local farm is opening up to guests.

Lonely Oak Farm in Milladore will begin its summer "brunch on the farm" season on Sunday.

The farm will introduce new safety measures to ensure the safety of staff and guests, according to owner Joel Kuehnhold.

Tables have been spaced out to practice social distancing.

Dishes and tables will be heavily sanitized after each use, and in some cases disposable dishes will be used as well.

According to Kuehnhold, these measures were put in place to ensure the safety of everyone on the farm, including staff.

"I think that as people start to go out more, not just to a restaurant or a bar but anyplace, they have to keep in mind that these people working these jobs are in contact with a lot of different people throughout the day," he said.

Items featured on the menu this weekend will be cheddar bacon quiche, gingerbread pancakes with cranberries, and a beef and barley soup. Ingredients are sourced either from the farm itself or elsewhere locally.

Kuehnhold said he hopes customers will do their part to keep everyone safe while visiting the farm.

"Whatever you can do as consumers to take precautions against spreading COVID or any other illness, we would really appreciate that," he said.

Brunch will be served from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday. A carryout option is also available.