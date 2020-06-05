Kozee Decorah’s family calls for justice following her death

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Family and friends of Kozee Decorah gathered in front of the Marathon County Courthouse on Friday calling for justice and bringing attention to Decorah's death.

Decorah, a member of the Ho-Chunk Nation, grew up in Wittenberg. She had been living in Nebraska when her remains were found.

According to the criminal complaint, police found a human skull and rib bones inside a burning outhouse near a Winnebago, Nebraska cabin.

Her boyfriend, Johnathan Rooney, was found sleeping inside the cabin by police. Rooney has now been charged with manslaughter in Indian Country.

But Decorah's family said they think the charge should be upgraded.

"It's like her voice isn't important, like she's not a person. It just makes us feel angry... She's a mother, she's a sister, she's a daughter. She's not just a murdered woman, she's a human being," said Decorah's sister Myah.

Family and friends also hope the rally held on Friday brings more attention to the thousands of murdered and missing Indigenous women across the country.

According to the National Crime Information Center, there were 5,712 reports of missing American Indian and Native Alaska women and girls in 2016.

For more information about Decorah, you can visit the Justice for Kozee Facebook page.