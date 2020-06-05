June outlook

June through the 5th has been pretty warm in Wisconsin and the Midwest. In fact it has been about 7 degrees above normal. We do anticipate some shots of colder than normal weather over the mid part of June in our region. As such that should knock down our departure from normal for the month down several degrees. However the Climate Prediction Center's outlook for June still shows much of the nation with warmer than normal conditions. Some of the highest confidence of the above normal temperatures runs from southwest Minnesota down through Kansas.

Only the Pacific Northwest is projected to be near normal for temperatures. That is pretty unusual for there not to be a cooler than normal zone on the CPC's monthly outlook.

Nothing too dramatic shows up on the CPC's June precipitation outlook. They indicate drier than normal conditions around Missouri and Kansas as well as the Mid-Atlantic area. Meanwhile it could be wetter than normal toward the Gulf Coast states, the Pacific Northwest, and parts of Alaska. Meanwhile, Wisconsin has equal chances of being drier than normal, wetter than normal, and normal.

In my opinion, our ultimate precipitation category may depend on what happens with a front moving through Tuesday to Wednesday (June 9th and 10th). If the moisture from the remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal makes it up to Wisconsin and slows down, we could get some rather hefty rain amounts. That could put us on a pace to have wetter than normal conditions. Monitor News 9 for updates on that!

One thing we can predict with high certainty for June....we will have a ton of daylight. Enjoy it and make the most of it, because as you know it starts going downhill in that regard after June.