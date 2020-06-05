How to talk to your kids about racism

Marathon Co., Wis (WAOW)-- Kids might not understand the images they see on TV, or the division the country faces at this time.

However, experts suggest parents should talk to them about what is right and wrong when it comes to the topic of race, and that starts when they are of school age.

Children may not come to their parents with questions about racism, but Lee Shipway, Director of Peaceful Solutions Counseling in Wausau says it is because they might not understand what racism is.

"Most kindergartners do look at their friends the same that are people of color, they don't know there is any difference, they don't think it matters what their color of their skin is," Shipway said.

She suggests that parents lead the conversation and help them build empathy.

"I put them in the other persons shoes to imagine what it would be like if you were going to school and someone calls you mean, nasty names based on the color of your skin. How would you feel if that happened," Shipway said.

These conversations are something Morgan Ammel, a Weston mom has already been having with her 6-year-old.

"We have had tough conversations about it but she knows how to stand up to a bully and use her privilege to stand up for her friends," Ammel said.

In fact, Ammel will be marching in Saturday's protest in Wausau, and her daughter will be right there with her.

"When my daughter looks back 60 years from now I want her to remember standing on the right side of history, I want her to know love is love, regardless of religion, color or social class," Ammel said.

Shipway said its up to parents to model what your child grows up thinking and she advises against showing your child the video of George Floyd's death and instead explain to them what happened.