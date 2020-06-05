Home builder allegedly defrauds Portage Co. residents of $690k

Portage County (WAOW) -- A home builder in Portage Co. allegedly defrauded more than a dozen people of hundreds of thousands of dollars.

According to police, after a 10-month investigation, they arrested 47-year-old Jeffrey Feist from the Town of Dewey.

They say he conducted fraudulent activity. Police say there were 19 victims who collectively lost $690,000.

He faces 40 counts of felony theft by contractor, 48 counts of forgery/uttering and being in possession of a firearm as a felon, to name a few.