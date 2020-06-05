Fatal accident in Juneau County

Juneau Co., Wis. (WAOW) -- On June 4 at 11:53 pm, Juneau Co. Communications Center was informed of a crash on STH 33 near Bass Road in the Township of Wonewoc.

According to a news release, initial investigation shows that a west-bound pick up truck was attempting to pass two tractor drawn farm implements that were also heading westbound. The pickup-truck struck the implement of the second tractor and was injured. The tractor drivers were uninjured

The driver of the pick-up truck was transported to Gunderson St. Joseph Hospital in Hillsboro, where he was pronounced as deceased.

The crash remains under investigation b the Juneau County Sheriff's Office and Juneau County Medical Examiner's Office. The name of the deceased is being withheld at this time.