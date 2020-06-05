 Skip to Content

Fatal accident in Juneau County

10:31 am News, Top Stories

Juneau Co., Wis. (WAOW) -- On June 4 at 11:53 pm, Juneau Co. Communications Center was informed of a crash on STH 33 near Bass Road in the Township of Wonewoc.

According to a news release, initial investigation shows that a west-bound pick up truck was attempting to pass two tractor drawn farm implements that were also heading westbound. The pickup-truck struck the implement of the second tractor and was injured. The tractor drivers were uninjured

The driver of the pick-up truck was transported to Gunderson St. Joseph Hospital in Hillsboro, where he was pronounced as deceased.

The crash remains under investigation b the Juneau County Sheriff's Office and Juneau County Medical Examiner's Office. The name of the deceased is being withheld at this time.

Sierra Rehm

Social Media and Digital Content Manager

Related Articles

Skip to content