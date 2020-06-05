Dates for United Way virtual Week of Action announced

Wausau, Wis. (WAOW) -- The United Way of Marathon County is holding its annual Week of Action virtually from June 15-19.

"Virtual Volunteering allows many families, businesses and individuals to help in their own way while practicing safe, solo and small projects," the news release from the United Way said.

The events are listed below:

Monday, June 15: Honor Flight Greeting Cards

Tuesday, June 16: Thank a Small Business

Wednesday, June 17: Why Give Wednesday Take a photo of you and your family giving back, post on social media and tag us at #mcliveunited.

Thursday, June 18: Thank a Healthcare Worker Friday, June 19, 2020,

Friday Fun Bingo Boards: Complete one of the three BINGO boards, post online and tag a friend. Boards will be posted to our Facebook page on June 19 at 8am, 11am and 3pm.

For more information click here.