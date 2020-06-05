Cool, quiet weekend then changes early next week

The front which brought about .20 to .40 inches of rain to much of the area early this morning has moved away and beautiful conditions have moved in. We will see lots of sunshine the rest of today with highs in the upper 70s. Winds from the northwest at 8-17 mph will add some comfort as well. Somewhat cooler air will filter in tonight and Saturday from Canada. It should be clear with lows in the upper 40s Friday night with highs in the lower 70s Saturday. Generally, it will be very comfortable for getting out to fish or do most other activities! Light northwest winds Friday night will become north Saturday morning then become east late in the day around 5 mph.

A warm front will approach from the southwest Sunday. This will bring back some areas of clouds along with a slight chance of a brief shower. The better chance will be in far northwest Wisconsin. Temperatures should vary from the upper 40s Sunday morning to the low to mid 70s Sunday afternoon.

Monday looks like the steamy day of the 7-day forecast. South winds and sunshine will boost the highs into the upper 80s and dew points will climb into the muggy mid 60s or higher. It will stay humid into Tuesday but turn active. A cold front approaching from the west will team up with tropical moisture from Tropical Storm Cristobal coming up from the south. The end result should be numerous showers and thunderstorms especially Tuesday afternoon and night. Some of the rain will likely be heavy. We could pick up widespread 1 to 2 inch rain amounts into early Wednesday before it ends. It’s not out of the question to even see some 3 inch totals in spots. Stay tuned for updates on that!

Otherwise highs should reach the upper 70s Tuesday, then fall back to the low 70s Wednesday. We should dry out Wednesday afternoon and turn breezy. Thursday should be variably cloudy with a few brief showers possible in the afternoon as temperatures hit about 71 degrees.

Cooler than normal air will keep moving in for next Friday and Saturday, June 12th and 13th with highs possibly staying in the upper 60s. It does look dry at least.

Enjoy the nice weather! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 12:40 p.m., 5-June 2020

On this date in weather history:

1917 - Residents near Topeka KS reported disk-shaped hailstones six to ten inches in diameter, and two to three inches thick. The hailstorm was accompanied by a tornado. (The Weather Channel)

1987 - International Falls, MN, dipped to a record low reading of 34 degrees during the morning. Williston, ND, and Glasgow, MT, reported record warm afternoon highs of 94 degrees. Major flooding was reported along the Guadelupe River in South Texas, with the water level at Cuero reaching 18 feet above flood stage. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)