Boulder Junction will hold most of their July 4th celebrations

Boulder Junction, Wis. (WAOW) -- Boulder Junction will be holding most of its Independence Day Celebrations, with some adjustments.

Boulder Junction Chamber of Commerce has decided to cancel the 4th of July parade that usually takes place along Main Street. It is instead being replaced with a ceremony by the American Legion Post 451 at noon at the Veterans Memorial Triangle on Saturday, July 4.

Local businesses will be participating in a Patriotic Decorating Contest. From July 2 through the 5, images of participating businesses will be posted boulderjct.org where anyone can cast a vote on their favorite display. The top three businesses will be awarded on July 6.

Fireworks will be held at 10 pm on July 4 at the Boulder Junction Airport, and are visible from the airport or Boulder Lake.

Gates open to the airport at 8 pm, and there will be changes in place for safety. According to the news release from the Chamber of Commerce private fireworks and grilling is not permissible, restrooms will not be available, there will be no play area, and families must stay in their vehicles.