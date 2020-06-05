Aspirus Pediatric Nurse recognized as a “Hometown Hero”

Our final winner for the "Celebrating Hometown Heroes" project is Lindsey Brinker of Wausau!

Lindsey is a Pediatric Nurse at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

The person who nominated Lindsey said she's been on the front lines since day one, deciding to man the 'Pediatric COVID-19 Clinic,' single-handily. All of this, while raising two kids and finding time to make and donate masks.

Congratulations Lindsey and thank you for all you do for the kids and everyone else in our community, especially during these trying times.

Thank you to everyone who nominated someone for this award and thank you to everyone who is going above and beyond to make the world a better place during the pandemic!