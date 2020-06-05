2 squad cars damaged after police chase in Portage Co.

Stevens Point (WAOW) -- Two squad cars are damaged after a chase from Stevens Point into Plover Friday morning.

Police say it started around 7:11 a.m. on Church St. in Stevens Point where a car hit a pole and kept driving. When officers tried to stop 40-year-old Lisa Kissner, they say she took off.

Police say Kissner eventually hit a fence and a tree on Cambridge Avenue in Plover. She was then taken into custody.

Tire deflation devices were used twice by police, but they say she continued even after running them over. The chase reached between 35-40 mph and was about 2.5 miles.

Police say the use of illegal narcotics is considered a factor in the crash.

Photo courtesy: Brian Coburn