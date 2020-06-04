Wausau committee votes against reopening pools, full council to decide fate

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) -- Wausau's Public Health and Safety Committee has voted down a proposal to open Wausau's outdoor pools for an abbreviated 2020 season, which sends the measure on to the full council with a split decision.

"The resolution to open the pools failed 1-4," said Committee Chair Lisa Rasmussen. "That said, that's not a final decision. We still go to the council with that on Tuesday night."

Rasmussen says while the Parks and Recreation Committee looks at the logistics like staffing and facilities, her committee has to look at a bigger picture including the health and safety of those in the pool, and what that could mean for others who don't use the pools but may become exposed to COVID-19.

Monday's vote by Parks and Rec was 4-1 in favor. Rasmussen says with many on the council still on the fence, public input on the matter becomes even more important.

"It's a hard decision. I think if they were hoping that Public Health and Safety would either reinforce the decision or make the process easier Tuesday night, that didn't happen. It's been well-vetted, we've talked it through pretty well and the analysis has been good. But, many of us are as undecided as we were when we came in."

Rasmussen's district includes one of the three public pools in the city. She says the majority of the feedback she's received has indicated residents would like to see the pools stay closed for safety. She says she would like to hear from those on the other side as well.

"If the public has an opinion on the issue, call your council member. All eleven of us have to make a decision Tuesday night. We welcome public feedback, we want that public engagement. Call us, email us, whatever; the more we know, the better our decisions will be," she added.

The issue will be considered by the full City Council on Tuesday, June 9th. Residents who would like to take in the discussion that's already happened can replay previous meetings on the city's YouTube channel or see full meeting packets on the city's website. Information can also be requested at City Hall.