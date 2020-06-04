Victoria Secret closing in Wausau Center Mall

Wausau, Wis. (WAOW) -- According to the Wausau Opportunity Zone (WOZ), Victoria Secret will not reopen in the Wausau Center Mall.

Victoria Secret is closing 250 locations across the country in a corporate downsizing, which is approximately 25 percent of their stores.

“As we have experienced the changing nature of the retail environment over the years, the Wausau Center Mall continues to change. Tenants, locally owned and national brands, are addressing their business models and making decisions where their resources are best placed in the COVID-19 environment.” said Dave Eckmann, President of WOZ, Inc in a statement.

WOZ will reportedly collaborate with the City of Wausau to "reposition the Wausau Center Mall property to support the quality of life and long-term economic benefit of the taxpayers of the City of Wausau by maintaining an attractive and vibrant downtown."

Chuck Ghidorzi is to act as the Managing Director in the redevelopment of the property.