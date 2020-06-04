UPDATE: 2 people dead after fire at Madison home

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Two people are dead after a fire broke out at a home on Seminole Highway, according to Madison fire officials on the scene.

MADISON (WKOW) -- Crews in Madison are working to fight a fire on Seminole Highway Thursday morning.

Officials tells 27 News, our sister station in Madison, one person was taken to the hospital after a fire broke out just after 3 a.m. at a residence in the 2100 block of Seminole Highway.

