Up North Beerfest and Eagle River Musky Open postponed

Eagle River, Wis. (WAOW) -- Due to concerns of COVID-19, the Up North Beerfest and National Champion Musky Open Tournament have been postponed until 2021.

"Both summer 2020 events have been postponed to ensure the safety of local residents and visitors during the pandemic," the news release from the Eagle River Chamber of Commerce said.

Up North Beerfest is rescheduled for June 11-12 2021. The Musky Open is rescheduled for August 20-22 2021.