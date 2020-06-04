Ted Nugent visits Ringle to hunt for votes

The "Motor City Madman" Ted Nugent made an appearance in central Wisconsin Wednesday night.

The legenadry-rockstar stopped by the Q&Z expo center in Ringle as a guest speaker for Hunt the Vote.

Hunt the Vote is a series of live-events focused on spurring the hunting community to get out and exercise their right to vote in November.

"Isn't it an awful infanticible sacrifice to take a day off in November. I know it's the rut, I know these are important November days," said Nugent. "But one day. Be registered and vote your values. I won't recommend a candidate, I won't recommend a party. I recommend a true north compass setting."

If you would like to learn more about Hunt the Vote and what they stand for, you can visit their website at huntthevote.org.