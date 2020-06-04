Stevens Point commission moves to partially reopen parks and pools

STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU) -- The City of Stevens Point is taking steps to partially reopen parks and pools.

A statement from Parks Director Dan Kremer says that the city will begin allowing rentals of park facilities and lodges on Friday, June 5th. Events will be limited to 50 people. The city is planning enhanced cleaning between uses.

The city will also allow the use of city-owned athletic fields as of Thursday, June 4th. Practices and games would also be limited to 50 people until further notice. Any tournaments that involve teams from out of the area would require additional approvals. A resolution would allow high school teams only from the Wisconsin Valley Conference or from surrounding counties to play there. SPASH uses city facilities for many of their high school teams.

The Donald Copps Memorial Pool may open on July 1st. The city's Finance Committee will review pool opening on July 8. Any plan would require the city council approval at their June 15 meeting.

City band concerts are canceled until further notice.