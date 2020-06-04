State parks reopening June 10

Madison, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is reopening state park campgrounds on Wednesday June 10. There will be "special conditions" in place that are meant to ensure the safety of staff and visitors.

Some changes include touchless check-in, new signs on recreating responsibly, and park offices remaining closed to the public.

Read the full list of changes below.

Reservations

Reservations will be accepted by phone or online only. This also applies for same day reservations.

Checking in is no longer necessary. Campers can proceed to setting up their site upon arrival

Reservations before June 10 are being canceled and refunded unless the trip extends beyond June 10. Then, the arrival date will be adjusted to June 10.

Group camping, shelter, and amphitheaters

Group camping, shelters, and amphitheaters will be closed through June 30, reservation holders will get a full refund.

Restrooms and buildings

Most restrooms at state properties are open, but some remote water fountains may be closed or only allow access to the spigot.

Towers, shelters, playgrounds, nature centers, headquarters, contact stations and concessions will remain closed.

Equipment rentals are unavailable.

Admission

Annual park stickers and trail passes are required, and can be purchased online or by phone.

Annual and daily passes are not available for purchase at the properties.

Capacities and Closures

If properties reach their pre-determined capacity limits the properties will close until capacity is reduced.

The DNR encourages visitors to explore other DNR recreation areas or visit at non-peak hours.

Pewits Nest, Parfrey's Glen, Dells of the Wiscosnin River and Gibraltar Rock remain closed.

Attractions where social distancing isn't possible may be closed.

Events

All events and special event permits are canceled through June 30.

Volunteer activities will be permitted on a case-by-case basis and must follow the Bounce Back Plan.

The DNR encourages visitors to follow leave no trace principles and practice social distancing while in state parks.