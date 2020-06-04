SeniorSendoff: Tyler Katzenberger, Marshfield

Congratulations to Tyler Katzenberger of Marshfield High School.

Tyler was incredibly busy during his four years. He served as president of the student council, twice made the state mock trial team, was a member of the National Honor Society, was a cross country runner and held a GPA of 4.5.

Tyler volunteered countless hours at the Marshfield Clinic Health System, as well as spending time giving back to his community as well.

He's quite an athlete, too, running cross country and doing the pole vault for the track team.

His success in the classroom landed him the Herb Kohl Scholarship, as well as many others.

He plans to use those at UW-Madison in the fall, where he's double majoring in environmental science and political science.

Congrats on a great four years, and best of luck to you in the fall.