SeniorSendoff: Kordell Woyak, Wautoma

Congratulations to Kordell Woyak of Wautoma High School.

Kordell competed in cross country, basketball and track all four years of high school.

He was an all conference runner all four years in cross country, and helped lead his team to back-to-back-to-back conference championships, and a sectional championship this past year.

In track, he won the conference 3200 meter race, while coming in second in the 1600 and 800 meter races.

Away from athletics, he's a member of the school link crew and his church youth group. He also enjoys coaching younger students, helping prepare them for their sports.

Kordell is headed to UW-Stevens Point in the fall, where he'll study natural resources and run for the Pointer cross country and track teams.

Congrats on a great run, and good luck in the fall.