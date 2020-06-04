River Flood Warning until SAT 1:00 AM CDT

River Flood Warning until SAT 1:00 AM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI
Shawano County
…The Flood Warning remains in effect…
The Flood Warning continues for
the Wolf River near Shiocton.
* Until late Friday night.
* At 7:30 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 11.2 feet.
* Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending
at 7:30 AM CDT Thursday was 11.6 feet.
* Forecast…The river is expected to fall below flood stage this
evening and continue falling to 8.7 feet next Thursday morning.
* Impact…At 11.0 feet, There is minor flooding in the Shiocton
area including the city park and boat landing.
