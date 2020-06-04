Rain later tonight, cooling down the next several days

After a couple of fantastic early summer days, it will be unsettled late Thursday night into Friday morning thanks to a cold front pushing through. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely after midnight and ending a couple of hours after daybreak Friday. For the most part we are not expecting any severe weather in our immediate area but we will monitor the situation. Rainfall amounts should mostly be in the 0.10 to 0.30 inch range. So that would be just a nice amount to freshen up your lawns, gardens, and crops. Temperatures will fall back to about 60 degrees Thursday night with highs in the upper 70s Friday. We should have some sunshine break out by early afternoon. Light southwest to south winds Thursday night will become northwest at 10-16 mph Friday.

High pressure will push in from Canada Friday night and Saturday delivering cooler than normal air. Lows could reach the upper to mid 40s by Saturday morning with highs in the upper 60s north to low 70s south. Overall it should be pleasant with a lot of sunshine Saturday. A warm front will approach Sunday delivering patches of clouds. It appears most of the rain from that front will track across Minnesota toward far northwest Wisconsin, Upper Michigan, and Lake Superior. As such most of the News 9 area probably will stay dry Sunday with highs in the low 70s or so.

Warm and humid conditions will surge into our area Monday on increasing south winds. Highs could top out in the middle 80s with dew points well into the 60s. It should be partly cloudy. A strong front will gradually move in Tuesday. There will be tropical air feeding in from the south to meet that front. As such we are projecting widespread showers and thunderstorms from Tuesday afternoon through early Wednesday morning. The rain could potentially be heavy at times. Otherwise look for highs around 80 degrees Tuesday but then dropping to near 73 Wednesday. It should turn breezy Wednesday with decreasing clouds.

A weak front may slide through next Thursday causing at least a chance of a few spotty showers. Highs will remain in the lower lower 70s.

Have a nice evening! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:40 p.m., 4-June 2020

On this date in weather history:

1860 - Iowa's Commanche Tornado , with wind speeds estimated in excess of 300 mph, was unquestionably one of the worst experienced by early settlers, with nearly a million dollars damage. (The Weather Channel)

1982 - A four day storm began over New England which produced up to 14 inches of rain in southern Connecticut breaching twenty-three dams and breaking two others. Damage was estimated at more than 276 million dollars. (David Ludlum)