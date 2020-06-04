Racing brings sports back to Central Wisconsin

Sports have been absent from Central Wisconsin for far too long, but on Thursday night, they came roaring back.

The Central Wisconsin Racing Association hit the track at State Park Speedway in Wausau for their third race of the season.

A season they weren't even sure would happen.

"We didn't realistically know, when we'd be racing this year," said CWRA President Dale Danielski. "So for us to be here now in Central Wisconsin here in the first part of June, we're pretty pleased with that."

"It's actually pretty awesome," said CWRA rookie of the year Harley Jankowski. "After seeing a lot of stuff getting canceled for this year, to be able to be able to come out here and race these cars to put a show on for some people to get (them) out of the house."

It's not only a welcome return to sports for the fans though. the drivers are equally as excited too.

"I think the thing to remember is that drivers are excited to," said two-time CWRA champion Jeff Weinfurter. "I mean we've been cooped up all winter and it's nice to get out and turn some laps, see the guys, see the fans and it's just nice to be out again."

"It's really nice to stretch your legs and arms and get out in these cars," agreed Jankowski.

While the CWRA and racing may be the first sport to return, they hope to lead the way for other sports follow suit.

"I hope that with what we do here tonight, helps them to be able to get things rolling on their end," said Danielski. "To where they feel safe and fans can feel safe attending."