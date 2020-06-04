 Skip to Content

Packers pledging $500,000 to support social justice and racial equality

2:44 pm News, Pack Attack, Packers, Sport, Top Sports Stories

The Green Bay Packers are coming out hard in the fight against racial inequality.

First, the team released a video, featuring players like Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams, calling for change.

But the team wasn't just talking.

Just a few hours later, President and CEO Mark Murphy released a lengthy statement, condemning systematic racism, and pledging to do more than just talk about a solution.

Murphy announced the team is donating $250,000 to groups that fight for social justice and racial equality. Murphy and his wife are donating another $250,000 to social justice groups.

Brad Hanson

Related Articles

Skip to content