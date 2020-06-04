Packers pledging $500,000 to support social justice and racial equality
The Green Bay Packers are coming out hard in the fight against racial inequality.
First, the team released a video, featuring players like Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams, calling for change.
But the team wasn't just talking.
Just a few hours later, President and CEO Mark Murphy released a lengthy statement, condemning systematic racism, and pledging to do more than just talk about a solution.
Murphy announced the team is donating $250,000 to groups that fight for social justice and racial equality. Murphy and his wife are donating another $250,000 to social justice groups.