Marshfield Police Dept. hosts “Walk With Us” cookout and rally

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Marshfield Police Department hosted a "Walk With Us" community cookout and rally on Wednesday. Officers said they were inspired by the #walkwithus movement where officers join protesters across the country.

Protesters are out in many cities demanding justice for George Floyd, a black Minneapolis man who died in police custody.

Marshfield Police Chief Rick Gramza said he wanted the community to know they were there to stand with them and listen.

"If walking with protesters helps builds that trust, if feeding them helps build that trust, if just coming out here and listening helps build that trust, that's our goal," the police chief said.

Sabrina K. of Marshfield said it was nice to see the community support, but the event should be viewed as a first step.

"This is a great start, this is a wonderful gathering. But, I feel like it can be lost as just this over glaze, or whitewash if you put it, of the real issues that are occurring, that have been occurring. That needs to be addressed for there to be change," Sabrina said.