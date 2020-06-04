Marshfield Police co-sponsors community cookout

Marshfield, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Marshfield Police Department and local businesses are co-sponsoring a "community cookout, silent rally and peaceful march" at Wenzel Family Plaza.

The event is meant to bring attention to racial injustice and will take place on Thursday from 5 pm to 7 pm.

"We want to take some time to meet with the community for questions, concerns and a show of unity during this current climate," a Marshfield Police Department Facebook post read. "Inspired by #walkwithus the Marshfield Police Department wants to join with the community to show that together we are stronger."

Food at the event will be served for free and has been donated from Hewitt's Meat and Festival Foods. Social distancing and masks are encouraged.