Local police departments team up for Special Olympics bicycle event

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WAOW) -- In May 2020 the Special Olympics of Wisconsin announced their Summer Games will take place virtually.

That meant they also canceled the annual Law Enforcement Special Olympics Torch Run.

Jamie Kizer, a Marshfield PD Patrol Officer, wanted to hold an event of some kind in place of the Torch Run. As a result, the Marshfield and Wisconsin Rapids police departments teamed up for a 33 mile bike ride.

Thursday, officers and community members biked from Marshfield to Wisconsin Rapids, hoping it raises awareness for Special Olympics.

"Because they deserve it," said Kizer. "They earned it. They love it, and I can only imagine the heartbreak that they shared when they learned that the event was canceled. So it was important to do something today for them. So, I'm glad it worked out."

Kizer added that other law enforcement agencies held similar events today.

Special Olympics of Wisconsin also held a virtual "opening ceremonies" event Thursday night.