June 2020 Jefferson Award: Rev. Raymond & Carly Connor

Weston, Wis. (WAOW)— A Weston couple is being honored for their volunteer efforts.

Since the start of the pandemic Rev. Raymond and Carly Connor have been making cakes, cookies and pies.

"I grew sick of doing nothing— so I started baking," Rev. Raymond Connor said.

At first they gave a few goodies away, but word got out.

"It started spreading on Facebook, and suddenly I knew we had to do a drawing so people didn't feel were were playing favorites," Rev. Connor said.

Now people submit their names for the daily drawings and Carly selects the winners.

"The first time we drew from a hat and the second time rolling the dice," Carly Connor said.

Clean up duties are also Carly's responsibility.

"At one time I thought I might name the pans— after seeing them three or four times a day," Carly laughs.

Pastor Ray's loving of cooking dates back to his childhood: spending time in the kitchen with his grandmother. It's a legacy of love community members appreciate.

We spoke with Lyn Krohn who knows the Connor's through Mt. Olive Lutheran Church where Rev. Raymond is a semi-retired pastor.

"He has a generous heart and goes above and beyond, and Carly is right at his side," Lyn Krohn said.

The Connor's say their baking efforts are a way to share and stay connected.

"Just to let someone know you care is so important," Carly said

It gives us a bright spot every day we probably benefit more than those getting the baked goods," Rev. Connor said.