It’s National Cheese Day!

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Grab a knife because Thursday is "National Cheese Day!"

The internationally-loved food comes from pressed curds of milk from cows, buffalo, goats, or sheep. And of course, there are plenty of places you can grab cheese and support local farmers.

"The Milk Merchant loves to support local cheese makers but we also carry a lot of European varieties, any excuse to make a cheese board and to enjoy it is definitely a fun time," said Mary Gallagher the Owner of The Milk Merchant in Wausau.

There are so many ways you can honor "National Cheese Day", one way would be trying a kind of cheese you've never had before and/or support local cheese shops.

Mary also says The Milk Merchant is open Friday for curbside pickup.