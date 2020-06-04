Downtown Wausau streets to close on Saturday for protest

Wausau, Wis. (WAOW) -- As a result of expected crowd size of a peaceful protest Saturday, streets in downtown Wausau will be closed.

The roads will close at 9 am and are expected to remain close for approximately four hours.

The march route of the protest will leave the 400 Block heading west on Scott Street, near the river the march will travel to Washington Street, followed by 4th Street, then north to City Hall.

The Wausau Police Department are working with event organizer to ensure the safety of marchers and downtown Wausau. Police say they're prepared "in the ase there are people who come to Wausau to disrupt the peaceful march."