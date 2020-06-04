Downtown Wausau businesses anticipating a peaceful weekend protest

WAUSAU (WAOW) -Downtown Wausau businesses are aware of a protest taking place this weekend and despite the violent protests across the country, businesses owners tell News 9 they don't expect that to happen here but are prepared just in case.

"If it does get out of hand I will lock the doors if people start screwing around but I don't anticipate that but if things certainly happen I will take it as it comes," said Terry Koss of HT Cobblery.

"Well we suggested to our retailers they need to decide themselves if they want to stay open we anticipate a peaceful protest a message we should all listen to," said Mark Craig of Compass Properties.

News 9 spoke with several other downtown businesses who say they plan on staying open during the protest.

They tell News 9 they hope Wausau Police will have things under control.